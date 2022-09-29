ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mark Ward, the man accused of killing a church security guard last week, will remain locked up until trial. He had a preventative detention hearing Thursday afternoon.

Ward is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Daniel Bourne. Police say Bourne was hit with a truck in the Calvary Church parking lot and left for dead in a nearby arroyo.

Prosecutors said with Ward’s violent criminal history, he should remain behind bars. Ward’s lawyers argued there are too many unknown variables in the case and even police don’t know what happened. Ultimately, the judge agreed with the prosecutors.