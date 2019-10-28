Albuquerque man accused of kidnapping woman

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is locked up for allegedly kidnapping a woman who was looking for a ride home.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman left a party overnight when 27-year-old David Venegas, who she says is a complete stranger, drove by and offered her a ride. When she got in, she says Venegas asked her to perform sexual acts and refused to take her home, driving her to the mesa instead.

Eventually, they stopped by the Circle K on Carlisle and Indian School, and that’s when the woman called 911, leading to his arrest. Venegas now faces a second-degree kidnapping charge.