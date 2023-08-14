SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested Sunday accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend outside of the Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino in Pojoaque, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office.

Jose Jaime Zapata-Coreas, 28, is charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault against a household member with intent to commit a violent felony, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon against a household member and battery.

Deputies learned that the victim and two others were leaving the casino around 2:30 a.m. when they were approached by Zapata-Coreas. Witnesses said Zapata-Coreas pulled a gun and forced the victim against her will into a gray Ford Mustang and left the area, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators learned the victim was driven to a home in Albuquerque. Zapata-Coreas was found asleep in a vehicle and was taken into custody. At that time, he was found with a gun in his possession, the sheriff’s office said. The Albuquerque Police Department assisted with this case.