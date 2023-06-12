ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man accused of kidnapping and torturing a woman pleaded not guilty this morning. 39-year-old Larry Gallegos is accused of holding a woman against her will, beating and stabbing her, and injecting her with fentanyl in May.

The victim escaped from Gallegos’ trailer but was found by him days later at a bus station. He was arrested after numerous drivers on I-40 called the police to report a man beating and dragging a woman along the road.

Gallegos is currently facing charges of kidnapping, aggravated battery with a weapon, and concealing identity. Today, June 12, a judge granted the state’s request to hold Gallegos without bond until his trial.