ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – James Sena, the man accused of helping his girlfriend kill her husband on the Fourth of July, will be held behind bars until his trial. Police said Sena and Erica Valdez were having an affair and that Sena played a role in the murder of Valdez’s husband. Erica Valdez is now accused of shooting her husband, Joel Valdez.

Sena is charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and three other charges. The state filed a pretrial detention motion based on Sena’s violent criminal history. Judge Cindy Leos determined that Sena’s past criminal history and his failure to obey court order was enough to keep him locked up until trial. A date has not yet been set.