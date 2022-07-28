NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Daniel Chavez is accused of stabbing a man to death following an argument inside a Taos County convenience store. It happened at the Speedway Gas Station north of El Prado on Saturday.

Witnesses say two groups of people started arguing inside the store over an ongoing dispute between two of them. One woman threw a big of chips and her boyfriend Joshua Trujillo hit another man, Daniel Chavez. According to Taos County deputies, Chavez then stabbed Trujillo who died at the hospital a few days later. Chavez has been charged with first-degree murder.