ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man is behind bars for being accused of exposing himself to a teenage girl. Thirty-six-year-old Noe Enriquez is facing charges that include aggravated indecent exposure.

Police say Enriquez pulled his pants down at Central and Wyoming and began touching himself in front of a 15-year-old girl and her grandmother. The two were handing out food to the homeless people in the area. Witnesses chased him away and toward the police. When police arrested Enriquez, they say he lied to them about his identity.