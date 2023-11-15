ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl over three decades ago will be held behind bars. Freddy Valenzuela, 58, is suspected of taking the victim at knifepoint from a gas station at Gibson and Broadway and raping her. The girl was eventually able to escape running back to her family.

The case is part of a backlog of rape cases that the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s Office has been trying to make a dent in. Although the victim in this case has since died, the DA’s Office has decided to proceed with prosecution to help seek justice for the family.

A judge ruled Valenzuela was a danger to the community and ruled he be held until trial. Valenzuela’s next court date has not been scheduled yet.