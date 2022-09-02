ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Ryan Callahan, the man accused of manufacturing child pornography, will stay behind bars until trial. Callahan is accused of taking photos of a child and uploading them to Google.

In a hearing Thursday, prosecutors argued that Callahan only needs momentary access to children or to the internet in order to continue his crimes against children. He’s now being charged with criminal sexual contact of a minor and multiple counts of child exploitation of children by possession and manufacturing.