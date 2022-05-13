ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Larry Archuleta is facing charges for allegedly buying several guns for a member of a gang. According to a criminal complaint, Archuleta is accused of buying 18 of the same type of gun since August. That raised red flags for law enforcement who got a tip he was at BMC Tactical in January.

ATF agents confronted him at the store and interviewed him. That’s where Archuleta says he was given money to buy the guns for a San Jo gang member in exchange for marijuana. According to the complaint, he admitted knowing it was against the law to lie on forms saying he was the buyer of the guns. He now faces 24 counts of knowingly making false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.