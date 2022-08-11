ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Grenfell, 34, is accused of breaking into an Albuquerque shoe shop early Thursday morning. He is accused of breaking the window of Z-Coil Footwear on 4th St. and stealing three boxes of shoes.

Police pulled him over and say they found the shoes in the back seat. They say he only had underwear on and his back was covered in cactus spines and there is a cactus in front of the Z-Coil store. Police say he caused more than $1,000 in damage. Grenfell faces charges including burglary and criminal damage to property.