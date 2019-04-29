Albuquerque man accused of beating infant son pleads ‘no contest’

An Albuquerque dad accused of nearly beating his infant son to death will face up to 18 years behind bars.

Last March, Evan Ritchey admitted to police that he choked and head-butted the 4-month-old when he wouldn’t stop crying. Police say the baby’s injuries included rib and skull fractures.

Monday in court, Ritchey changed his plea from not guilty, to no contest on six counts of child abuse. The state asked for a sentencing date as soon as Tuesday, but Judge Cindy Leos sided with the defense who asked for extra time to prepare.

“I understand that the victims want closure, but I need to make sure that the defense has had the opportunity to prepare whatever information I need to make my decision,” Judge Cindy Leos said.

Ritchy will be sentenced this August.