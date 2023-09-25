ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing a murder charge after police alleged he admitted to beating his father to death over the weekend.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said they responded to a man yelling for someone to die on Saturday.

When police arrived at the northeast Albuquerque home, they claimed to have seen Clayton Garcia, 29, spraying his feet with a water hose. APD said Garcia told them his father was upset he was being loud after a party.

His father, identified as Jorge Garcia, 74, died in the hospital on Sunday. The State is asking to hold Garcia in custody until trial.