Albuquerque man accused of attempting to bribe police out of arrest

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man found he couldn’t pay his way out of jail Friday.

According to a criminal complaint, police stopped a Ford Taurus on northeast Central due to its lack of a license plate. The driver, 35-year-old Federico Gonzalez, told police the vehicle was a new purchase and he had not registered it yet. When police ran his information, they found a warrant for battery on a peace officer.

Police say after Gonzalez was arrested, he even bribed an officer saying, “…Come on man, I’ve got some money, how much do you want?” After a search of the vehicle and of Gonzalez, less than an ounce of marijuana was found along with a garbage bag full of cash.

Once Gonzalez was en route to a police substation, the complaint states Gonzalez attempted to bribe police a second time telling them he could set up monthly payments to the officer. Gonzalez was kept in a holding cell while police counted the cash, which totaled $125,253.11. Gonzalez was charged with bribery of a police officer and possession of a controlled substance.