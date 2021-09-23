Albuquerque man accused of assaulting federal officers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has been charged with assaulting two federal officers resulting in a bodily injury. Ryan Franklin was arraigned on Sept. 8 on a two-count indictment.

According to the indictment, on Dec. 20, 2020, Franklin allegedly forcibly assaulted, resisted, and intimidated two Isleta Pueblo Police Officers while they were performing their official duties in Bernalillo County. Both officers are considered federal officers under the Bureau of Indian affairs.

If convicted, Franklin could face up to 20 years in prison.