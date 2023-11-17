ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Apodaca, accused of killing three women in the late 1980s in Albuquerque, is headed to trial next year. The 59-year-old is an accused serial killer who was charged with the 1988 murders of Altheata Oakley, 13-year-old Stella Gonzales, and 18-year-old Katilyn Arquette.

Last late month, News 13 covered how Apodaca confessed to the murders before he was read his Miranda Rights which made everything he said before being read his rights unusable. Apodaca’s defense tried to get his confession thrown out. Last month, a judge ruled the majority of his confession to an Albuquerque Police Department detective will be allowed in court because the detective did read him his rights before continuing the conversation. Apodaca is headed to trial in February.