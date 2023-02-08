ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christopher Rivera, one of the four people charged in the shooting of a college student along Central will remain behind bars until trial. The woman was driving near Central and Juan Tabo when she was shot in the eye.

Rivera, Cesar Contreras-Diaz, Kylie Crooke and Elora Manuelito are charged in the shooting. It allegedly started when Crooke got upset when a van cut the group off. Rivera and Contreras-Diaz are then accused of shooting multiple times, hitting the college student, who was driving in a completely different vehicle.

Wednesday, the state argued Rivera should be held until trial and his alleged involvement in other shootings show he is a danger to the community. A judge sided with the state and agreed to keep Rivera behind bars until trial.