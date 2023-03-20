Investigation offers an inside look at how the company tracks warehouse operations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing an embezzlement charge, accused of stealing some pricey items from Amazon’s massive warehouse on the West Mesa. Video evidence in the case shows just how extensively the company tracks its items, from A to Z.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office video shows deputies arriving on scene at the warehouse in early February. According to a criminal complaint, the company’s loss prevention team contacted the department on February 3, asking to pursue charges against an employee.

Deputy body camera video shows Amazon employees walking BCSO deputies through the company’s internal investigation. On three different surveillance videos, the employee, Alex Barrett, is accused of taking items from large automated supply containers, removing products from their factory sealed packaging, then hiding the empty packaging.

According to the complaint, Barrett was responsible for “transferring merchandise from large automated moving supply containers into yellow colored plastic tote bins where [items] are prepared and packaged for shipping.” Video shows the company’s continuous surveillance of Barrett’s workstation as items are supposed to be plucked, scanned and placed in other boxes.

In a criminal complaint, deputies say Amazon is accusing Barrett of taking an Apple Watch and two pair of Beats Fit Pro headphones. The products are valued collective at nearly $700. The complaint indicates video captured Barrett placing items into his pockets after opening the packaging.

After confronting Barrett inside the warehouse, deputies say he eventually “admitted he stole” the items in question “from Amazon while he was on duty.” Barrett is facing one count of embezzlement.

Deputies say he admitted to stealing the items “in order to sell them for his own profit.” Online court records indicate Barrett now has an active warrant tied to the case.