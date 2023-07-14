ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tommy Trujillo, arrested in October for a crime spree and hours-long standoff with deputies, will avoid jail time. Police said the 37-year-old stole multiple cars, led deputies on high-speed chases, and robbed his stepfather’s business at gunpoint. When deputies caught up with him at 7th and Candelaria, it took several hours before he would get out of his car.

He was facing a long list of charges and pled guilty on Friday to just two, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and robbery. He was sentenced to four and a half years of probation.