ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque city employee accused of peeping on minors in public bathrooms was let out on a GPS monitor but police said he has gone right back to his bad behavior. The charges stem from an incident at the Coors and I-40 Walmart last month involving Malcolm Alonzo who was listed on the city’s website as a supervisor at the Westgate Heights Library.

According to investigators, a 17-year-old caught Alonzo recording him with a cell phone over the bathroom stall door. Security video showed Alonzo had been in the bathroom for more than an hour. Investigators later found what appeared to be a recording of a different minor in a bathroom stall from a year earlier on Alonzo’s phone.

He was released last week on GPS monitoring but on Friday, a detective on duty at Coronado Center said he recognized Alonzo taking pictures of kids in the children’s play area.

Prosecutors are pushing to keep Alonzo in jail until trial arguing an ankle monitor will not keep him from preying on children. A hearing on that request is set for next week. News 13 is working to learn whether Alonzo is still employed with the city.