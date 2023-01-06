ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city and local-area law enforcement leaders are highlighting a new proposal they believe could help crackdown on the area’s warrant backlog. Mayor Tim Keller and others expected to discuss a funding proposal during a news conference Friday.

KRQE News 13 will livestream the news conference here on this page. Coverage is expected to begin around 1 p.m.

Alongside the mayor, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, newly appointed Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman, and newly elected Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen are expected to attend Friday’s news conference. According to a brief news release on the news conference, federal law enforcement partners and state lawmakers are also expected to attend.

This is a developing news story. This post will be updated.