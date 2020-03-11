Albuquerque jewelry shop owner headed to prison for tax evasion

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque jewelry shop owner is head to prison for cheating Uncle Sam. David Castle, who owned Gold and Silver Exchange on Menaul, admitted as part of a plea agreement, he did not pay taxes between 2010 and 2013.

Tuesday, the judge noted Castle also failed to pay taxes as far back as 1992. Even though the statute of limitations was up on those years, the judge said they were still being taken into account during sentencing to send a strong message to anyone considering similar behavior.

Castle was sentenced to a year and three months behind bars, as well as a $50,000 fine and 50 hours of community service.

