ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local investment broker has been given a three-year prison sentence after being convicted of fraud and tax charges. Richard Kessler, a 52-year-old broker, pled guilty in 2022.

Kessler was working as a self-employed investment broker managing retirement accounts. He was trusted with more than $160,000 worth of clients’ retirement accounts, and took some for his personal use, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says.

Kessler also pled guilty to multiple counts of failing to file tax returns. In total, those unfiled would have added up to nearly half a million dollars in income, according to the DOJ – and a tax liability of over $82,000.

Now, Kessler will serve his sentence while paying restitution. As of sentencing, he has paid $82,500 of the $97,481.35 he owes, the DOJ says.