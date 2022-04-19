ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque investment broker plead guilty to stealing from his clients. Richard Kessler pleaded guilty to charges, including mail fraud, wire fraud, and not filing a tax return.

Court records say Kessler took more than $121,000 from people. The plea agreement says he convinced four investigators to move their retirement accounts to his company. When he got the money, he deposited it into his bank accounts. A judge will sentence him at a later date.