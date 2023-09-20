ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent U.S. Marshals operation across more than a dozen states, including New Mexico, led to the arrest of more than 4,000 fugitives.

In the third phase of Operation North Star, violent offenders in 20 different cities were targeted.

“Together with our law enforcement partners across the country, the Justice Department is zeroing in on the violent fugitives responsible for the greatest crime in our communities,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

Almost 3,000 warrants for several crimes, including homicide, rape, and robbery were cleared.

So far, investigators have seized more than 500 guns, more than $1 million in cash, and nearly 200 pounds of drugs.

According to the marshals, more than 6,700 fugitives have been arrested in the three phases of the operation, with 900 of them charged with murder.

Cities the Marshals targeted included Albuquerque, Detroit, Memphis, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and Oakland, among several others.