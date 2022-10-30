ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details.

The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m.

Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.