ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Detectives are looking into a death in Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) gave limited details.
The police reported a shooting occurred in the 700 block of Coors near Fortuna around 12:30 a.m.
Details are limited at the time, but police said one person was dead at the scene.