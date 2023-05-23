ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in hardware from Home Depot in 2021 has taken a plea deal. Jayden Wheeler pleaded guilty to shoplifting and conspiracy to commit shoplifting this morning, May 23, 2023.

The prosecution says Wheeler and Michael Arnold broke into a locked cage at a Home Depot on the Albuquerque westside and stole thousands worth of goods. Wheeler was arrested by police on his way out of the store.

Wheeler also pleaded guilty to a separate offense of receiving a stolen car in January. He now faces one to four years behind bars. His sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.