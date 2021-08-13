Albuquerque hits 80 homicides for 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With Thursday night’s shooting and the school shooting just hours later, Albuquerque hit 80 homicides this year. That ties the record number of murders for the entire year in 2019.

“We know gun violence is hitting the country nationwide. It’s also here in our city. I think it takes not only police but the community as well to address it head on,” said Albuquerque Police Department Deputy Chief Eric Garcia.

At a news conference last week, Mayor Tim Keller and Police Chief Harold Medina said they’re working on plans to curb violent crime in the city, but added the majority of homicides are tied to drugs and motels.

