ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A gun instructor will spend four years behind bars for money laundering and fraud.

Edward Boysel was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to five charges in January. The Attorney General says Boysel fraudulently ran a conceal carry training business, failed to report his income, and unlawfully received state benefits.

He was also ordered to pay $140,000 in restitution.