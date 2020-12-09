Albuquerque grandmother duct-taped while man ransacked her home

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 79-year-old great-grandmother was tied up and robbed. Her daughter who found her said it was something straight out of a movie. She said if it wasn’t for the woman’s neighbors and quick action by the Albuquerque Police Department, who knows what would have happened.

Concerned neighbors noticed something off at their elderly neighbor’s home near Tramway and Menaul Monday morning. So they called the homeowner’s daughter, Kelley. “She said she thinks somebody broke into my parent’s garage because the side door had been messed with,” said Kelley.

When Kelley got there, she saw a stranger who police identify as Jake Dominguez, gathering some of her mother’s stuff in the backyard. He claimed he was hired to clean the yard, but Kelley didn’t buy it. “I said ‘nobody hired you to clean the yard,'” recalled Kelley. “I said ‘you need to get out of here and you need to get out of here now. I’m going inside and checking on my mother.'”

Kelley said the house was ransacked. Papers tossed around, drawers were taken out from dressers, clothes scattered. In the back bedroom, Kelley found her 79-year-old mother on the bed. “What I saw was right out of the movies,” said Kelley. “She was duct-taped, her hands were bound, she had managed to get the duct tape out of her mouth but she had so much duct tape on her she looked like a mummy.”

Dominguez ran off. Police caught him soon after with rings and other jewelry in his pocket, one of the pieces had the victim’s name on it. “APD’s response was fantastic, they were on scene in two minutes,” said Kelley. Dominguez told police he met up with an old friend the night before who forced him to commit the robbery.

“According to his story, the accomplice pointed a gun to his head and told him to tie up my mother and rob the house,” said Kelley. Kelley hopes by sharing what happened to her mom, people come forward with additional information. “If my neighbors hadn’t called me, how long would’ve my mom been there tied up?” questioned Kelley.

Kelley said her mom is recovering, but her hand was injured. Dominguez has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated burglary and tampering with evidence in this case. His criminal history includes drug charges, battery on a peace officer and credit card theft.

