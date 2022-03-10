ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner is asking for the public’s help finding his stolen food truck. Jose Uranga, owner of “Clucking Around” says Tuesday morning, one of his food trucks was taken from Quality Foods near Broadway and Coal where it was being stored. The cameras were not working.

It’s painted red and white and looks like a barn. Uranga says the food truck was brand new – the second in their fleet – and were planning to open it up next weekend. “We were literally weeks away from starting, not even weeks – days. You know, a year’s worth of work just kind of taken away,” says Uranga.

He says he did file a police report. Anyone with information can contact him or police.