Albuquerque food truck owner hopeful stolen smoker will be returned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local business owner is left without an important tool of his trade.

“Came from church the other day and went around the corner, noticed my smoker wasn’t attached to my food truck, and so I was in shock,” Corley Ayers said.

Corley Ayers owns Big Dawg’s Mobile BBQ. He smokes meat on the spot with his smoker he hauls behind his food truck.

Sometime in the last few days, thieves took off with the smoker parked in his brother’s neighborhood near Edith and Broadway. Without it, Ayers can’t do business, but he’s keeping the faith.

“I know that the God I serve and humanity we have on this planet can actually turn this into a good situation,” he said.

Ayers says this happened at the worst possible time because he smokes a lot of turkeys for Thanksgiving. He’ll have to do with the other smoker he has.

He started his business seven years ago cooking at YAFL games. Now, he gets invited to major events.

If you know who has his smoker, call police.