ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is facing charges after taking a loaded rifle to a movie theater. The incident occurred late last Friday, Mar. 24, when 25-year-old Darnell Hill entered the Flix Brewhouse off of La Orilla Road with a loaded AR-15 style rifle.

Hill went into the theater’s kitchen and confronted workers. Employees were able to swarm the man, take his gun away, and call the police.

Hill had his first appearance in court on Monday, Mar. 27. He is being kept on a no-bond hold and is facing charges for unlawful carrying of a firearm in a licensed liquor establishment along with negligent use of a deadly weapon.