ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man who flashed a woman in the bosque and is accused of flashing others at multiple stores has taken a plea.

James Chavez, 28, was arrested last summer after police say he touched himself in front of employees at a Tuesday Morning, Old Navy and Hobby Lobby.

Those cases were dismissed, but Friday in court Chavez pleaded guilty in a 2018 case when he ran up to a woman with a sword and flashed her. He faces nearly two years behind bars.