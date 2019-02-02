Albuquerque firm accused of embezzling about $50k from clients Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - A non-profit that's supposed to be helping vulnerable people with their finances is accused of bilking them out of money. Many of those clients had already fallen victim to crooks before.

Attorney General Hector Balderas says he got a tip from a local judge last year about the CEO of Guardian Angels Representative Payee Services, taking money from more than 240 disabled clients.

Thursday, he issued a search warrant and found the business took about $50,000 in a banking scheme.

"We already confirmed that we don't believe these proceeds were spent in the interest of the clients and so I'm very concerned," says Attorney General Hector Balderas.

Balderas says BBVA Compass Bank was offering a promotional $200 bonus for opening up a checking account. According to a search warrant, Guardian Angels opened up accounts for 247 clients, and CEO Pamela Crumpler would take the $200 bonuses and transfer them to the company's account.

The AG's Office found Crumpler had been doing this since June 2018, pocketing almost $50,000.

Friday, a client of Guardian Angels told KRQE News 13 he's had problems with them in the past.

"They need to do a more thorough background check and they need to do more audits on them," said Roger Hardy.

Hardy was also a victim of the now defunct Ayudando Guardians.

Many of Ayudando's clients were moved to Guardian Angels after their founders were charged with stealing more than $4 million from accounts to feed their lavish lifestyle.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Crumpler, the CEO of Guardian Angels, Friday afternoon. She did not wish to comment and said thank you for the call, then hung up.

The AG's Office anticipates charging Crumpler sometime next week.