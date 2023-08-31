ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three Albuquerque firefighters with Albuquerque Fire Rescue made their first appearance in court on Thursday, August 31, in connection to a July rape case. 46-year-old Aden Heyman, 32-year-old Angel Portillo, and 44-year-old Anthony Martin appeared in front of Judge Christine Rodriguez on second-degree criminal sexual penetration charges.

All three men are accused of raping a woman in July, following a day of drinking. The state has filed for pretrial detention for each suspect, and they will be held until they can have a hearing on the matter.

According to AFR, Portillo and Heyman have been placed on administrative leave; Martin has recently retired from the department.