ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man has pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition. 45-year-old Arthur Quintana has been sentenced to seven years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.

According to the plea agreement, Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a 911 report of Quintana being found in a property owner’s trailer. Quintana fled in a car and deputies then conducted a traffic stop.

During the stop, Quintana told deputies he had two firearms and consented to the vehicle being searched. Deputies found two loaded handguns in the car. According to authorities, Quintana admitted that he knew he could not legally possess firearms or ammunition as a previously convicted felon.