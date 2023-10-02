ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is still looking for a wanted man more than six months after law enforcement found 15 firearms at his home.

The FBI is looking for tips that might lead them to Leonard John Lucero of Albuquerque. Law enforcement is looking for him after he allegedly possessed firearms illegally.

In January of 2023, the FBI searched Lucero’s home and four storage units connected to Lucero. They found dozens of guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition along with more than $100,000 of stolen goods.

Lucero is one of several on the FBI’s “wanted list” with connections to New Mexico. The FBI says not to approach Lucero if you see him and is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his arrest and conviction. If you have info, you can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).