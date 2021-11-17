Albuquerque father who prostituted his children pleads guilty to more charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) An Albuquerque father, who prostituted his children for drug money, pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven more counts for child abuse. James Stewart was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August for forcing his kids to panhandle and fund his drug habit. Stewart was previously found guilty of human trafficking in 2019.

During Wednesday’s plea hearing, Stewart plead to neglect for the condition of his children. He requested to serve probation outside of Bernalillo County. “That I am allowed to do my probation outside of Bernalillo County. I know entirely too many people in Bernalillo County, and that would be a violation for me to be in Bernalillo County,” said Stewart.

Stewart was sentenced to another six years in addition to what he is already serving.

