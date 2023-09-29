ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man who beat his two-year-old daughter to death is headed to prison. Michael Garcia was arrested two years ago, after the death of his daughter Diana McGrory. Investigators said there was evidence of ongoing abuse including burns and bruises all over the girl’s body as well as bleeding in her brain.

During Friday’s hearing, the prosecutor read statements from family members who said Garcia betrayed the trust his family, and the state placed in him. “He would provide a home, shelter, safety, hopes of a future. What was apparent was when Mr. Garcia did provide was death, torture, starvation, and mental anguish.”

Garcia pled guilty to second-degree murder as well as child abuse for injuries to other children living in the home. Under the terms of his plea deal, he was sentenced to 28 years in prison.