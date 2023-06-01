ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Moses Johnson, who took a plea deal in connection to his baby daughter’s death, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday. Johnson told police he left his 11-month-old daughter unattended in the bathroom of a motel near San Mateo and I-40 in 2019. The girl fell into the tub and died.

In April, Johnson pled guilty to the lesser charge of child abandonment resulting in death and tampering with evidence. Under that deal, Johnson was originally facing up to 12 years behind bars.