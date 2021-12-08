Albuquerque father arrested after video shows him allegedly beating infant son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man is behind bars after admitting to beating his infant son. The attack was all caught on camera.

Three videos from an in-home surveillance camera are hard to watch and show 24-year-old Jeremiah Anderson allegedly beating his son, forcing water down his throat, hitting his son with the water bottle, and at one point, yelling ‘die.’ “I just don’t ever want his dad near him again,” said Angeline Hernandez, the mother of the infant.

She said she first learned of the beating a few weeks ago when someone sent her the videos. “As soon as I’d seen the videos I was in tears,” she said. “I just don’t get how he can like do that to his son, you know?”

She said she called the police who opened an investigation. Her son was taken to the hospital. “We went to the hospital to make sure his brain was ok. He had a CAT scan, he got x-rays, blood done, everything was fine with him,” said Hernandez.

According to the criminal complaint, the beating allegedly took place in September while the infant was in Anderson’s custody. CYFD had placed the infant in his custody after taking custody away from Hernandez in April. “Because at the time I was living with my parents and their house was really a mess and it wasn’t fit for the baby. So, I understand,” said Hernandez.

According to the complaint, CYFD placed the baby in Anderson’s care against the discretion of law enforcement. But an Order of Protection document from May claims CYFD and law enforcement both deemed Anderson’s house as a safe place for the infant. According to the criminal complaint, Hernandez got her son back about a month ago after Anderson’s family reached out. “His cousins contacted me and asked if I wanted the baby back and I was like of course, that’s my son,” said Hernandez.

She is in a new home and said she has a new job but she said CYFD never contacted her after she got her son back and never followed up to see if it is a safe place for her son after once removing him from her custody.

It is unclear if CYFD was aware the child was going back to Hernandez. “From the moment I’d seen him, I was tearing up because I hadn’t seen him in like five or six months,” said Hernandez.

Anderson willingly turned himself in to police on Tuesday. “That actually makes me happy to be honest, because he’s safe away from his dad,” said Hernandez.

According to APD, Anderson told officers he had too much to drink and took out his anger about custody issues on his son the night the video caught him allegedly beating his son. He also told police he would ‘occasionally lose it’ and beat his son like he did in the video. Hernandez said she is working to get full custody of the infant.

“CYFD is actively investigating the incident surrounding the disturbing video that has been circulated on social media. The Department has taken steps to ensure the safety of the child believed to be in the video and will continue assessing the situation to keep the child safe while supporting the criminal investigation,” said Charlie Moore-Pabst, CYFD Spokesperson.

According to court records, a judge denied a motion to detain Anderson in a domestic violence case from last year. He was out on conditions of release at the time he is accused of beating his son. The state filed a motion today to keep him behind bars until trial.