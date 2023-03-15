ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man, Maron Gilmore, has been released from jail, despite being accused of abusing his two-month-old son. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Gilmore after his child was hospitalized in December 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, the child was first hospitalized for seizures. Investigators said medical personnel later found a bruise on his right hip, retinal hemorrhages in both eyes, and a brain bleed, indicating he was likely shaken.

When questioned, Gilmore allegedly told deputies the baby had RSV and had some difficulty breathing. Later, he reportedly told them, while home alone with the baby, he got scared and was trying to get his attention by tapping on his leg and eventually started shaking the baby until he cried.

When deputies investigated the case, they learned that CYFD had returned the baby to the father. BCSO issued an arrest warrant in February to ensure no further abuse occurred.

In court this week, the district attorney argued that Gilmore has a history of violent behavior and threatening CYFD staff; and CYFD has a history of placing abused children back in dangerous homes. However, Gilmore’s attorney argued that he had a job lined up, a hotel to stay at, and that he has been compliant.

Judge Courtney Weaks agreed to let Gilmore out on several conditions, including the highest level of supervision.