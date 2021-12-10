Albuquerque father accused of child abuse to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque father caught on camera beating his infant son will remain behind bars until trial. The mother of the child obtained a video showing 24-year-old Jeremiah Anderson slapping their son, yelling at the child, and then forcing water down his throat.

At one moment, he yelled, “die”. On Friday, Dec. 10, in court, prosecutors showed the video while asking a judge to hold Anderson arguing the defendant should be the person to protect the baby, not to beat him for no apparent reason.

What is particularly chilling to the court in union with the videos, in this case, is the defendant’s own admission that he did this out of anger and was angry at the child’s mother,” said Judge Clara Moran with the Second Judicial Court.

Judge Moran agreed saying there were no conditions the court could set that would protect the public.