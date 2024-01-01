ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One family in northeast Albuquerque isn’t staring the New Year exactly like they were hoping, after a stray bullet left a hole in the roof of their home. “I’m shocked about it cause you know you hear a lot of stories about stray bullets especially on new years and holidays people get hurt,” said Clarissia Aguilar.

What goes up, must come down. That’s what law enforcement warns this time of year as people set off fireworks and gunshots to ring in the New Year. Despite the risk of where that bullet could end up. “On my way home my nephew called and he said that there was a bullet that came through the roof it didn’t really you know like really a bullet,” said Aguilar.

One stray bullet made it’s way into Aguilar’s northeast Albuquerque home while she was at work on New Year’s Eve. “He showed me where it came in and it’s in my kid’s room, my children’s room,” said Aguilar.

Her nephew and son were home at the time. They told Aguilar the bullet went straight through the roof into her kid’s bedroom landing on a blanket, leaving it covered with dust and debris from the ceiling. “Having this happen to you, your family, and your home, it’s really shocking. It scares me, I have my kids here,” said Aguilar.

Thankfully her younger kids weren’t home but Aguilar says whoever fired the gun has no idea who that bullet could have hit.

“They shouldn’t be celebrating firing gunshots in the air cause eventually bullets come down and then down below, what do we have? We have families, we have relatives we don’t want nobody to get hurt,” said Aguilar.

But she’s grateful she only has to repair her ceiling. “The choices that they do during this time of year or anytime shooting guns in the air, you know, it’s not right it’s not safe,” said Aguilar.

Aguilar estimates it will cost her a couple of hundred dollars to fix the hole. The Albuquerque Police Department took the bullet and is investigating the incident.