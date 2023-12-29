ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The family of the victim of a deadly car crash—who was sitting in his living room when another man drove into his house—is speaking out. News 13 heard from the family members who are grieving his loss.

The Peterson family has lived in their home in northeastern Albuquerque for nearly a decade. Jean Peterson, the wife of 74-year-old Brian Peterson, says she never imagined something like this could happen to them.

Exposed pipes, fiberglass, and other debris litter what is left of the Peterson Family’s living room. “It’s heartbreaking. It’s, I’m hurt, that my mother-in-law has to see her house that she worked for forever to turn into a chaotic mess,” said Samuel Saiz, son-in-law of Jean and Brian, “This is something that you see only on the news, this is something you see after hurricanes, earthquakes.”

Jean said she was sitting in the other room as a man came barreling down the street and crashed into their garage Thursday afternoon. “I was sitting here, I don’t remember if I was watching television, what I was doing, but anyway I heard a horrendous crash and I went out, I thought something had fallen in the kitchen,” Jean said.

She said she could barely comprehend the scene in front of her when she stepped into the living room: “And I went out and the first thing I saw was all the debris…And I couldn’t imagine. And then I looked over and I saw our car in the living room. And I still couldn’t figure out what in the world had happened!”

Jean said it sounded like an explosion: “I thought, did we forget to turn the engine off? How could a car come into my house? And then that’s when I realized there was another car there.”

The car that had crashed into their garage had pushed their own car into their living room; where, Jean realized, her husband of 52 years Brian had been sitting in his favorite reclining chair.

“I tried to speak to him, but I couldn’t really understand what he was saying. I think he was wanting me to call our son-in-law to come and help,” Jean said.

He was pinned under their car against the wall. After that, Jean called 9-1-1. “When emergency services came, they had to cut through the wall to pull him out,” Saiz said.

He was taken to the Unversity of New Mexico Hospital, but just before 2:00 pm Thursday he died from his injuries. “He was a retired pastor. He was kind. He would never intentionally hurt anybody,” Jean says.

“My father-in-law was an amazing man to my daughter, and I will only remember him as the perfect grandparent. He was a loving soul, he cared about everybody. He would go down the road if you needed help to help you,” Saiz said.

“Brian was a man of strong faith in the Lord. And he would want is grandchildren, his children, and anyone else that he was impacting to know that he is in heaven, and he’s whole. And he’s at peace,” Jean said.

While the family is left to grieve, they have a message for the community: “It’s a statistic, but it’s a person. And it’s a family. And it’s going to take a long time to get over it,” Jean says, “Please please please: think before you get behind the wheel. Think about what you’re doing to families, to people. Call for help.”

Brian Peterson leaves behind his wife, four children, and ten grandchildren. The family has a GoFundMe page to help offset the costs of repairing their home. That page can be found here.

The driver accused of causing that deadly crash is in custody. Police say 32-year-old Mark Castello had smoked meth and marijuana before plowing into the garage. A criminal complaint states he also smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. It states he told police he had also taken an unknown amount of Oxycodone, Hydrocodone, and Morphine that day, taken several shots of liquor, and had beer.

Officers found alcohol containers and a glass pipe in his vehicle. There are indications he was speeding: “When we asked yesterday, they [police] advised us that he was likely going 70 miles an hour or faster,” Saiz said, “So…he came through at a very high speed.”

Castello was supposed to make his first appearance in court Friday afternoon, but it was reset for medical reasons. Prosecutors want to keep Castello behind bars until trial.