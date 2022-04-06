ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of Kayla Montano, say she was not involved in a fight that turned deadly. Montano, her fiancé, and her 7-year-old daughter along with other family members had stopped at the Maverick Gas Station near Comanche and I-25 on their way to Topgolf late last month.

All that police have said is that a fight broke out leading to gunshots. The vehicle Montano was in, was found by officers about two miles away near Candelaria and San Mateo.

Montano had died and her fiancé was taken to the hospital after being grazed by a bullet. The family said he is the person responsible for getting them all away. “The fiancé, the driver was the hero. He was the hero that actually saved everybody’s life… that managed to get everybody else to safety,” said family friend Angela De Avila.

The Albuquerque Police Department said it is a possibility and it is investigating what happened but has not released any additional details about who else may have been involved. Anyone with information is asked to call 242-COPS.