ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque duo, Adonis Baker, 37, and Inkosi Grandberry, 40, were sentenced for their roles in a sex trafficking ring. Baker was sentenced to 14 years in prison and Grandberry was sentenced to 10 years, both of their sentences will be followed by five years of supervised release.

Baker pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit sex trafficking. Officials say Baker admitted he and his co-conspirators kept the victims in motel rooms, helped advertise victims online and arrange clients for them. He admitted to using physical force and narcotics to force the victims into prostitution. The victims were expected to work whenever they were told and were not allowed to keep any of the money paid to them for engaging in prostitution, according to officials.

Grandberry pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution by coercion and enticement. Grandberry admitted in 2015 he helped Baker persuade a victim to come to Albuquerque from Phoenix to engage in prostitution.

A third man also pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution by coercion and enticement. 61-year-old Leotha Williams from Memphis, Tennessee; admitted he and Baker approached a victim at an Albuquerque bus stop in 2016. They told the victim to get in their vehicle and took the victim to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Once there Williams made sure the victim engaged in prostitution. In 2020, Williams was sentenced to five years in prison followed by five years of supervised release.