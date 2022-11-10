ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple has been arrested for the murder of a man in northeast Albuquerque. Emery Gallegos and Savannah Davis, both 19-years-old are accused of killing 65-year-old William Lee Vencill in September over a dispute about a parking spot at the Mission Hills apartment complex where they lived.

Police arrested the duo Wednesday. Police say the incident started as an argument over a parking spot. Gallegos told police he shot through the back passenger window of Vencill’s window to scare him. Vencill was found dead in his car with a single gunshot wound. APD says they used surveillance video to connect the couple with the crime. Gallegos and Davis will be booked and charged with open counts of murder and tampering with evidence.