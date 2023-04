ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victor Martinez, the man who drove drunk and caused a fatal crash, will spend the next six years behind bars. Martinez ran a stop sign hitting and killing Ruth Malone near Washington and Constitution in August 2021.

Tuesday, Martinez pled guilty to homicide by vehicle DWI. Under that plea deal, Martinez was sentenced to six years in prison. That charge typically carries a sentence of up to 15 years. He will have to pay restitution to the victim’s family.